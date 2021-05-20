Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.39.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL opened at $131.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.