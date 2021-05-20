TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

