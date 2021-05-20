Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Raised by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,058 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,072,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,524,000 after purchasing an additional 232,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $141.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $146.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

