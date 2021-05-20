Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,302,434 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $375,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $71.26 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

