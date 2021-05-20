Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of EHI stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

