Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,023,884 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.49% of Robert Half International worth $484,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

