Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 9.37% of Stericycle worth $580,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $79.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.