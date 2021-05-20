The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

XONE stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $431.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The ExOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

