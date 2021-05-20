Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE DMO opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

