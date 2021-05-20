Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of NBH opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
