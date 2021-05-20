Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4575 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

