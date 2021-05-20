Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.67 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

