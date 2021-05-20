Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 716,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,470 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 316,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 189,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

