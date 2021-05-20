FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,533,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 974.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after acquiring an additional 322,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after acquiring an additional 320,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,638,000 after acquiring an additional 272,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $116.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $90.21 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

