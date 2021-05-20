Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $40,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.