Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

