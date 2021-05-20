Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.