AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

SKFRY opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

