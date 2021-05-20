Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEMTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nemetschek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Commerzbank raised Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NEMTF opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $74.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

