Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.
Cortland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDB)
Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts.
