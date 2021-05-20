Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cortland Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of Cortland Bancorp worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts.

