McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

