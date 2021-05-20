Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 100 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in PayPal were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $188,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $287.37 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

