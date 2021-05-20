Commerce Bank Sells 5,395 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

Shares of LH opened at $267.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.70 and a 200 day moving average of $231.12. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

