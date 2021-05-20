Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $267.04 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.70 and a 200-day moving average of $231.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

