Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PKI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.45.

TSE PKI opened at C$39.72 on Thursday. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.01 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

