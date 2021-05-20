CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE CNO opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $3,923,952 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

