ITT’s (ITT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett reissued their hold rating on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Gordon Haskett currently has a $101.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. ITT has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

