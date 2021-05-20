Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Issues Earnings Results

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%.
Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 million, a PE ratio of 120.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile
