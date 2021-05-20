Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Issues Earnings Results

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 million, a PE ratio of 120.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

