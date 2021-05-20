Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Issues Earnings Results

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($1.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%.

NYSE:TARO opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.92. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.