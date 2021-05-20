Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,041 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 2.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Ulta Beauty worth $93,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,942,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $319.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.17.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

