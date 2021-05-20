Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.