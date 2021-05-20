Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Altimmune stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $523.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

