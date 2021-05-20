Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.68 million-$663.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.49 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $102.46 on Thursday. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. New Street Research started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nomura raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.