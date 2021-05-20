Benchmark Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

BLFS stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,851.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $72,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,663 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

