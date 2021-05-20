B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BGS opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

