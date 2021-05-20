Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 132.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $198.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.52. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $172.22 and a 52-week high of $223.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

