Valley Brook Capital Group Boosts Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 17,980.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QS. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

QuantumScape stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

