Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $12.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

SHLX stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

