Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

CLR stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

