Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $381.90

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $319.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $198.95 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at $126,598,374.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total value of $1,663,670.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,155,994.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,359 shares of company stock valued at $39,186,144. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 534,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,959,000 after acquiring an additional 50,764 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

