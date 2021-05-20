DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DCP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.93.

NYSE:DCP opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,280,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 448,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4,410.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 493,977 shares in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

