Wells Fargo & Company Increases Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Price Target to $8.00

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENBL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.65.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.