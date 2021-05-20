Dragon Coins Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00075918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.01 or 0.01177273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.91 or 0.09846629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

DRG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

