Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Coupang stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In other news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

