Nyerium (NYEX) Price Down 44.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $27,055.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars.

