Wedbush Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $135.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.19.

Shares of JACK opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

