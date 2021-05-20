Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Generac (GNRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Generac (NYSE: GNRC):

5/6/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $383.00 to $406.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $380.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GNRC opened at $301.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.72 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Generac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

