INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.90. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.19 million, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.03.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,979,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,690,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

