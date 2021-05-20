Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. Endava has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 308.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

