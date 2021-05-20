I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,895.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $23,895.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.27 or 0.00538865 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017876 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.15 or 0.01219324 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000635 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,877,494 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.